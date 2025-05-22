HYDRA strikes at illegal structures in Peerzadiguda

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) removed encroachments made by a private school in Peerzadiguda Municipality (Medchal-Malkajgiri district). HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath had conducted a field visit to multiple locations in the municipality.

Officials demolished illegal constructions at SEZ School in Medipally. According to HYDRA, the school, owned by Jashwanth Reddy, had constructed buildings by merging a 30-foot road connecting several layout plots in Yadadri Residential Colony.

The road, which served as a crucial link to the Warangal Highway, had been blocked as part of the school’s expansion, affecting 80 plots spread across 5.2 acres. The Yadadri Residential Welfare Association had filed a complaint with HYDRA, which conducted a field inspection and confirmed the encroachment. Acting on the grievances, Ranganath and his team undertook a detailed inspection of sites mentioned in the complaints and demolished the structures.

Moreover, during his visit, he had also inspected encroached land near Muslim and Christian burial grounds in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda. The religious properties had allegedly been occupied, sparking concern among local communities.

The commissioner assured the residents, particularly from Muslim and Christian communities, that illegal structures within the occupied burial grounds would be removed within three to four days. His assurance has brought a sense of relief to locals who have been demanding action for months.

On Monday during the Prajavani programme, HYDRA received 59 complaints, about 70 per cent of which were related to encroachments on public spaces, including parks, roads, and land meant for public use.