Live
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI trying to retrieve deleted data from mobile phones of Ghosh, Mondal
- India Century to promote humanity’s triumph: PM Modi
Just In
HYDRA will not raze bldgs with approvals: Ranganath
The Commissioner mentioned that there is a campaign going on that HYDRA will demolish the permitted structures near the ponds
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, has once again made it clear that HYDRA will not demolish the structures that were built with permission. He assured that those who have obtained the necessary permissions for their constructions have nothing to worry about.
The Commissioner mentioned that there is a campaign going on that HYDRA will demolish the permitted structures near the ponds. He denied the allegations and said that there was no truth in this campaign. He stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already made it clear to demolish the sanctioned structures. Ranganath clarified that HYDRA will comply with the Chief Minister’s orders.
However, the government has decided to clamp down on those who encroach on the catchment area of the Musi River as well as the ponds and canals of the State. Also, there is a campaign going on that more people will have to lose their homes due to HYDRA, and this created panic among the people. The leaders of the ruling Congress party have denied these allegations made by the Opposition parties.