HYDRA will not raze bldgs with approvals: Ranganath

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, has once again made it clear that HYDRA will not demolish the structures that were built with permission. He assured that those who have obtained the necessary permissions for their constructions have nothing to worry about.

The Commissioner mentioned that there is a campaign going on that HYDRA will demolish the permitted structures near the ponds. He denied the allegations and said that there was no truth in this campaign. He stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already made it clear to demolish the sanctioned structures. Ranganath clarified that HYDRA will comply with the Chief Minister’s orders.

However, the government has decided to clamp down on those who encroach on the catchment area of the Musi River as well as the ponds and canals of the State. Also, there is a campaign going on that more people will have to lose their homes due to HYDRA, and this created panic among the people. The leaders of the ruling Congress party have denied these allegations made by the Opposition parties.