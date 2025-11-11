HYDRAA readies to spruce up Tummidikunta lake in city

Hyderabad: After years of neglect, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) initiated the restoration works of Tammidikunta lake in Madhapur, IT Corridor. HYDRAA is restoring the lake to its natural charm and creating a recreational space for the community.

On Monday, the HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the lake and reviewed the ongoing restoration and landscaping works. HYDRAA started removing silt, plastic waste and thorny bushes from the lake area while clearing encroachments.

Ranganath emphasised developing Tammidikunta into a safe, clean and welcoming space for residents, IT professionals and tourists. The plans include parks along the main entrance, children’s play areas, seating arrangements for the elderly, open gyms, and shaded resting areas. Trees planted along the two km bund will provide cool shade and help oxygenate the surroundings.

HYDRAA aims to position Tammidikunta as a prominent urban recreational spot in the IT Corridor. According to HYDRAA, the lake has been expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres, with strengthened bunds, upgraded inlets and outlets, and a redesigned main entrance near Shilparamam.

Additional Commissioner N Ashok Kumar, ACP Srikanth and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the site visit to monitor the progress and provide guidance for further improvements.

On Monday during the HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme, the offices received as many as 47 complainants. The complaints were related to the encroachments of open space and parks and were converted to commercial use. The complainants urged the HYDRAA to safeguard the area from encroachments.

Earlier, the residents in different parts of the city, including Kousalya Nagar, Fortune Meadows Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Thammidikunta, Borabanda, Brundavan Colony, Anjaneya Nagar, expressed happiness and gratitude for HYDRAA due to its effective civic work, particularly in preventing urban flooding and reclaiming public lands, including parks,rRoads, revival of lakes from encroachments.

The residents of Kaushalya Nagar Colony in Nizampet Municipality celebrated Karthika Vanabhojanam and performed the Sri Satyanarayana Vratam on Sunday at the Banyan Tree Park , a park recently saved from illegal encroachment by HYDRAA.

They offered prayers and expressed appreciation to the civic enforcement body. The park, spread across 300 square yards, had previously been fenced off by encroachers, who built walls around it, blocking public access for years.