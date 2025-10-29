HYDRAA steps up crackdown, clears encroached public lands across city

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday removed encroachments from public lands in different areas, including a park in Hastinapur and a community-use site in Chandanagar Circle.

After the complaints received in the Prajavani programme, HYDRAA officials inspected the sites, along with local authorities, following the instructions of Commissioner AV Ranganath.

In Hastinapur North Extension Colony, located in Karmanghat village under Saroornagar mandal of Rangareddy district, the residents had complained that a 1.27-acre park area shown in the original layout had been encroached upon and sold as housing plots. Following investigation, HYDRAA removed the illegal structures, fenced off the area, and erected signboards declaring the land as protected public property.

In another operation, in Gangaram Colony under Chandanagar Circle of Serilingampally Zone, officials recovered about 700 square yards of land earmarked for community use.

The site, part of a 1974 layout prepared by the Social Welfare Department under the name Subhash Nagar, had reportedly been taken over and converted into private plots by influential individuals.

Local residents had lodged complaints demanding protection of the land meant for public facilities. Responding swiftly, HYDRAA officials cleared the encroachments, restored the site, and secured it with fencing to prevent future land grabs.