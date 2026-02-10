Haryana rights panel pulls up Bhiwani admin

Chandigarh: The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated proceedings regarding an open, stagnant pond in Sumra Kheda village of Bhiwani district, terming the site a “direct assault on human dignity” following the drowning of three minors.

The Commission observed that the drowning of the three children in the past due to a lack of safety measures was not a mere accident but a consequence of prolonged administrative negligence and insensitivity.

According to the complaint placed before the Judicial Member of the Commission, Kuldip Jain, the open pond filled with stagnant water has existed in the densely populated area of village for years.

No fencing, warning signs or boundary walls were constructed despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

The Commission stated that the foul stench from the water and the threat of infectious diseases constitute a blatant violation of the villagers’ right to health.

In his order dated February 4, Jain held that such conditions amount to a grave violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to live in a safe, clean and dignified environment.

He further emphasised that failure to ensure safety for children, an extremely vulnerable group, is a breach of the State’s constitutional obligations under Articles 39(e) and 39(f) of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Jain expressed serious displeasure that no concrete action was taken at any level despite repeated warnings and complaints.

Considering the gravity of the matter, Jain directed the Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani, to act as the nodal officer and ensure immediate safety measures, conduct a fair and comprehensive inquiry, fix responsibility and take action against erring officials and employees.