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HYDRAA’s city-saving mission gets a musical tribute

In Short

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath launched an awareness song by SHO Bodasingi Suresh Kumar, highlighting Hyderabad’s battle against encroachments and flood control measures.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath releases a song which highlights the transformation of Hyderabad following the formation of HYDRAA
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HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath releases a song which highlights the transformation of Hyderabad following the formation of HYDRAA

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath released a song highlighting the transformation of Hyderabad following the formation of the HYDRAA.

The song portrays how Hyderabad looked in the past, how encroachments contributed to flooding, how plastic waste clogged stormwater drains, and how the city has become safer following HYDRAA’s interventions.

The song was sung by Bodasingi Suresh Kumar and was released on the occasion of the Commissioner’s birthday. The song’s lyrics were written by Suresh Kadari, while Kalyan Keys composed the music.

Last year, Suresh Kumar released a song about the struggles of migrant workers on the same occasion. This year, he has focused on the changes brought about in the city through HYDRAA’s initiatives.

Appreciating Suresh Kumar’s efforts, Ranganath said it was commendable that he continued to raise public awareness through songs while discharging his duties as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Ramgopalpet Police Station and serving as a Circle Inspector.

The Commissioner also praised Suresh Kumar for creating awareness through a song about the adverse effects of DJ sound systems during the recent Ganesh festivities.

MM Farooqui
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MM Farooqui

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M M Farooqui, senior correspondent with interest in writing a range of stories about Hyderabad and its Purana Sheher. An experienced journalist specializing in departments including Heritage, Transport, Municipal Corporation, Majlis among others with over six years of writing expertise. When not immersed in writing, he can be found spending time in eating Hyderabadi cuisines, Mughlai, Chinese, exploring new things and listening to songs and qawwalis. Farooqui is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing with six years of experience, he has honed his craft in various genres. Farooqui’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched his writing with unique perspectives.

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HYDRAAAV RanganathHyderabad Flood ControlBodasingi Suresh KumarPublic Awareness Song
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