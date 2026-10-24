HYDRAA’s city-saving mission gets a musical tribute

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency ( HYDRAA ) Commissioner AV Ranganath released a song highlighting the transformation of Hyderabad following the formation of the HYDRAA.

The song portrays how Hyderabad looked in the past, how encroachments contributed to flooding, how plastic waste clogged stormwater drains, and how the city has become safer following HYDRAA’s interventions.

The song was sung by Bodasingi Suresh Kumar and was released on the occasion of the Commissioner’s birthday. The song’s lyrics were written by Suresh Kadari, while Kalyan Keys composed the music.

Last year, Suresh Kumar released a song about the struggles of migrant workers on the same occasion. This year, he has focused on the changes brought about in the city through HYDRAA’s initiatives.

Appreciating Suresh Kumar’s efforts, Ranganath said it was commendable that he continued to raise public awareness through songs while discharging his duties as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Ramgopalpet Police Station and serving as a Circle Inspector.

The Commissioner also praised Suresh Kumar for creating awareness through a song about the adverse effects of DJ sound systems during the recent Ganesh festivities.