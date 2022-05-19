IB officer dies in Hyderabad while inspecting security checks for Vice President's visit

The incident took place on Wednesday under the Madhapur police station limits where the Additional Director of the Intelligence Bureau was killed after he accidentally slipped off the stage while conducting pre-security checks for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's visit.



According to local CI Ravindra Prasad, the details are as follows. Kumar Amaresh, 51, from Patna in Bihar, works as an assistant director at the Intelligence Bureau in Koti. Residence at IB Quarters, Jubilee Hills. The book launch on late Sirivennela Sitaramashastri will take place on the 20th of this month at the Shilpakala Venue in Madhapur. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the event.



IB officials arrived at the venue on Wednesday as part of a pre-security check in the wake of this. At around one o'clock in the afternoon, Kumar Amaresh, who was filming a video on his cellphone, fell down the stairs of the maintenance deck 12 feet deep from the stage. This resulted in severe head injuries. Police rushed him to a nearby Medicare hospital.



However, he went into a coma and was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. The deceased is survived with a wife, a son and a daughter. Kumar Amaresh, who came to Hyderabad four years ago on transfer, was promoted from deputy director to additional director a few months ago. The police who registered the case are investigating.