Ice Cream Industry Celebrates Phenomenal Growth in the year 2022 coinciding with IICE 2022, Hyderabad

The Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers' Association (IICMA) will organize 10th edition of the Indian Ice-Cream Expo 2022 from October 10th to12th, 2022 at Hitex, Hyderabad.

The much-anticipated IICE 2022 will display the newest worldwide trends in the ice cream business and give comprehensive information to both new and existing companies. The Expo will also feature exhibitors and visitors from both the national and international levels.

The occasion will be graced by the presence of some of the prominent IICMA members and ice cream brands like Amul, Vadilal, Scoops, Havmor, Hangyo, Arun Ice Cream, Naturals, Dairy Classic, Creambell, Dinshaw's and many more. The show will be co-organized by IICMA & AIM Events with Rockwell Industries Limited as its 'Title Partner'.

Indian Ice-cream Expo (IICE 2022) will be held at Hall no. 1& 3 at Hitex, Hyderabad, Telangana from 10th to 12th Oct 2022. The ice cream manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, and related sector heaved a sigh of relief after battling against all odds in the previous couple of years. All participants are prepared to take part in the event, assuming that the industry is patiently waiting to get back into full swing.

The magnitude of the event can be assessed by the participation of more than 26 international firms exhibiting their products and services during the course of event, with several making their debut at 10th IICE. This demonstrates the exhibition's appeal in other parts of the world.

We, at IICE and IICMA, would like to welcome business-related people from the ice cream world and various associated industries to join us in promoting the sector to indorse the industry and raise the face for immediate improvement.

The exhibition will feature ice cream manufacturing machines; cone manufacturers, printing & packaging machines and materials; equipment and component suppliers; flavours, fragrances and colours; food ingredient companies; dried fruits, nuts, and spices; saffron industry experts; coding & labelling machines; wooden stick product manufacturers/suppliers. The participation also comes from our exhibitors like cold chain companies especially cold rooms & deep freezers, freezing & handling machines, consultancy services, traders & stockiest, raw material suppliers, milk powder & chocolate suppliers, ice cream brands looking for expansions.

The Expo will also hold an extensive seminar conducted by renowned companies giving their presentation. Adding on, Rajesh Gandhi-Chairman, Vadilal Industries; Chairman- IICMA, quotes, "I would want to encourage all ice cream producers, vendors, suppliers, and equipment providers to participate with all of their hearts and souls.

The IICE 2022 expo in Hyderabad will be a buzzing event with a lot of business happening". Sudhir Shah -MD, Scoop Ice cream, President- IICMA narrates, A show that is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year is one of the greatest venues for the ice cream industry where we can connect, exchange ideas, engage, and grow our businesses.

We are all excited for this incredible presentation!!! IICMA Secretary Ashish Nahar, opined that seeing the excitement among industry professionals, exhibitors and visitors are eager to attend the most awaited event of the year. Many delegations from around the country and worldwide have expressed interest in attending the expo, which is a great indication for the company's future growth.

"The ice cream industry has gained a growth of 35% this year and is expected to grow 40- 45% in coming 1-2 years", evaluates Firoz. H. Naqvi, Director of AIM Events. Well, what are we waiting for? Let's all hold hands and in unison join on the floor to say "Kudos IICE 2022!!!



















