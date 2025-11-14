ICFAI honoured with IIRF Education Impact Award 2025

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a Deemed-to-be University based in Hyderabad, has been conferred the IIRF Education Impact Award 2025 for Research Innovation Advancement in Technology. The recognition was announced at the 8th Annual Industry-Academia Conclave held in New Delhi.

The award was formally presented to Dr T Koti Reddy, Vice Chancellor (In-Charge), and Srikanth Pothuri, Vice President, ICFAI Group Information Department. The honours were given away by Prof GC Tripathi, former Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, and M Sekar, Director of Maction Consulting, the research partner of IIRF rankings.

The conclave brought together over 200 eminent leaders from academia and industry, including Directors of IITs, IIMs, and Vice Chancellors of leading universities. The event featured keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, and interactive sessions highlighting the evolving landscape of higher education and industry collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Koti Reddy said, “This recognition underlines our commitment to cutting-edge research, technological advancement and meaningful academia-industry collaboration. From pioneering projects to impactful industry partnerships, ICFAI continues to empower scholars, researchers and innovators to shape the future through meaningful research and technology-driven advancement.”