ICQCC - 2021 in Hyderabad in November

Hyderabad: The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) is organising the 'International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC - 2021)' from November 24 to 27 this year at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here. The conference will be attended by over 5,000 delegates from across the world and will be conducted online and offline, with highest participation from India.

This event will also support the mission of the Prime Minister's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

The QCFI represents India in the 14-nation international committee that has been set up for organising international conventions on Quality Concept Circle, annually. It has already organised three international conventions in India so far. Teams are recommended to participate in such conventions through two-step evaluation process in chapter-level convention and then in national convention conducted annually.

The forum has been playing a significant role in skill development of people through education, training, propagation, demonstration and assistance for implementation of quality concepts in manufacturing and maintenance industries, service sector, education, health, rural areas, for about four decades in the national arena with the active support of 35 chapters, sub-chapters and centres with over 10,000 members.