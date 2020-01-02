IDA Bollaram: TRSKV president Rambabu Yadav meets CEO of ITC

IDA Bollaram: President of TRSKV, labour wing of TRS party, Rambabu Yadav, who is also Employees Union president of ITC, IDA Bollaram unit, met the CEO (operations) Vadia Raju Kulakarni, HR CB Shankar Bandopadyaya, general manager (HR) Vijaya Sarathi and extended new year greetings on Thursday.

He urged Vadia Raju to take necessary measures to extend the operations of ITC and bring new products. He assured the CEO that he would discuss with the CM on the possibility of extending the Bollaram unit. Extending the unit would provide better employment opportunities to unemployed in the state, he opined.

Employee Union's general secretary Sambashiva Rao, vice president JVR Ramesh, Bangaru Babu and others accompanied Rambabu Yadav during the visit.