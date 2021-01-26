Ideation & Invention: 'Will keep harnessing my passion, skills for society'

Passion for developing intelligent tools, gadgets and mobile applications for the benefit of society earned another feather in the cap for Hemesh Chadalavada, a young software developer and innovator from Telangana, who has been selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for 2021.



Hemesh Chadalavada, just a 14-year-old teenager and a student of Jubilee Hills Public School, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, has developed a smart wrist band to keep tabs on people suffering from Alzheimer's. Learning that keeping a constant eye on the patients often turned a tough task for the caregivers, he invented a smart tool which signals the chaperone about any behavioural change in the patient through an application connected to the smart wrist band.

This is not the lone invention he made through picking up a piece of talent out of his box. There are several other ideas and innovations he made that earned him several awards, such as Ideate For India Award, Eureka! Junior 2019, Zero2Maker - Student as Mentor, Macmillan Budding Scientist Award, IIA International Innovation Fair and TSIC Intinta Innovator Award.

Hemesh said, "I am really happy for having been selected for the prestigious award. It's an honour for me for being recognised from the Indian government. This is a huge motivation for me to pursue my passion for developing more innovative products for the benefit of the society. I am actually getting more into programming digital products that would be more helpful in this Covid pandemic time.

I really want to bring more such products which will help the society and the recognition like this from the government reinvigorates me to come up with more ideas like this. The best idea that has come out of my mind is the innovation of 'Smart Wrist Band' which monitors the health condition and the behavioural change of the patients suffering from Alzheimer's," he said. He added that, "I am thankful to The HANS INDIA as it was the first newspaper that covered my achievement two years back and I really appreciate that."

"Presently, I am working on a web app, a consulting system for the experts to bridge the gap between the professionals and the people seeking expert advice from the professionals available in the city.

A total of 32 children across the country have been selected for "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award 2021" for the exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments they have displayed in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery. These latent talents have been selected from 32 districts of 21 states and union territories wherein 9 children got the award in the field of Innovation, 7 in the field of Art & Culture and 5 for scholastic achievements. Apart from this, 7 children won the prize in sports category, 3 children were begged for bravery while one walked away with the trophy for rendering social service. However, the best performance comes from the field of innovation wherein 9 out of 32 awards begged by the smart and intelligent brains.

All the awardees would be felicitated on August 15 on the day of Independence.