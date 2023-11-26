If Telangana a rich state, why unemployed ending lives: Jairam Ramesh

Hyderabad : Senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has rejected the ruling BRS' claim of making Telangana a rich state. If the state is so rich, why does the unemployed commit suicide every day, he asked.

Jairam Ramesh concluded that the victory of Congress this time in Telangana is a fact. He said that after Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra, confidence in the party has increased and those who left the party earlier are returning home. He said that the six guarantees announced by him are getting good acceptance from the people.

He said that it is only an illusion that sentiment works every time in elections. He criticized that development in Telangana does not mean improvement of father, son, daughter and sons-in-law. He expressed concern that Telangana has the highest unemployment rate in the country and an unemployed person commits suicide every day.

He explained that the brand Hyderabad was not the creation of KCR and KTR, but the efforts of the Congress governments since Jalagam Vengalarao's reign were behind it. He said that BRS is misleading the people by stating the per capita income.

He asked how many Grade-1 recruitments were given in these nine years. He made it clear that Telangana would not have been formed without the ideas, initiative and cooperation of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, and they were the reason for the formation of the state. He reminded that KCR was a part of the UPA government. Jairam Ramesh stated that after the victory of Congress in Karnataka, there has been a change in the party. He said that at first it was a competition between BRS and BJP, but in the last seven to eight months, BJP has disappeared as if some mantra had been cast. He said that all the BJP leaders are joining the Congress and this is proof that the political sentiment is changing.

He stated that they took a risk knowing that they would not benefit from the formation of Telangana and have experienced the result. All decisions taken by political parties are not political decisions. He said that BRS is BTM for BJP, and MIM. Asaduddin Owaisi was criticized for only looking after his future.

He said that Owaisi’s future is to split votes, it has been proved in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and UP and now he is doing the same in Telangana. He described that everywhere one face has two faces, but in Telangana MIM has three faces.