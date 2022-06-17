IIIT Basara gets new Director

Hyderabad/Nirmal: The students of IIT Basara are firm on their demands and want the state government to address them even if the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy finds them silly since they were the basic issues which were making the life of the students miserable.

The students continued their strike despite hot sun on day three. In order to pacify the students, the government on Thursday appointed Dr Satish Kumar Peddapelli as Director for a period of one year. While welcoming the move, the students felt that still things may not improve since when the VC could not solve their problems how can a Director do it.

The strike now seems to be assuming political colour. CPI national secretary K Narayana was taken into custody on Thursday when visited the campus to express solidarity with the students. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay will be visiting Basara on Friday.

Meanwhile, parents of many agitating students who had come to see their wards were not allowed. When they insisted, they were taken into custody. The police have even locked some agitating students in the classrooms. The students alleged that the police officials are threatening them with dire consequences.

Expressing anguish over the negligence on the part of the state government, a student Ajay said their protest was not political. He said appointing the Director was not the right solution. "To end the stir, their demands should be addressed immediately," he said.

S Vinay, another student, said appointing a new Director is only a ploy to see that the students call off their agitation. For that, they should find a solution to the problem. Instead, he said, the government is resorting to disconnecting drinking water connection.

The police were allegedly threatening the students saying that their future will be in jeopardy if they do not call off the strike. Around 8,000 students are on strike.

