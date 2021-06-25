IIIT-Hyderabad launches 50-week foundation course for engineering students

Jubilee Hills: In keeping with its objective of enhancing the quality of education in Artificial Intelligence(AI), iHub-Data at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has launched a 50-week foundation course in Modern Machine Learning (MML) for engineering students.

The online course is open to under-graduate engineering students who are in their third or fourth year pursuing a programme in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical engineering or other allied branches from any technical institution in the country, IIT-H said in a release. Students need to be nominated by their respective colleges through the faculty members. The selected students will undergo a preparatory module.

It uniquely combines the benefits of an in-class programme with the flexibility of online learning. Recorded classes give the participants the flexibility of learning at their pace. The live interactions with the faculty and mentors help them to clarify their doubts and queries.

Core instructors of the course include IIITH faculty, Professors C V Jawahar, Anoop M. Namboodiri and Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla. The certificate programme in MML includes online modules with personalised learning experience and equal focus on foundation and practices, discussions with eminent researchers from academics and industry.

Also, cash awards await all students on successful completion of the course (Rs 25,000 to the top 5 per cent; IRs 15,000 to the next 20 per cent; Rs 10,000 to the next 25 per cent and Rs 8,000 to the rest). Participation fee for the course is Rs 10,000 + tax. Financial assistance will be provided for deserving students.

Speaking on the decision to launch the programme, Prof Jawahar, Dean R&D said: "Since IIITH has the largest AI/ML academic lab in the country, we've started this course to enable students from other colleges to gain from our expertise and set them on their career paths should they choose to specialise in machine learning in future".