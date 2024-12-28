IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is inviting prospective students for admission into the uniquely designed MA (Society and Culture) starting in July 2025. The IITGN said on Thursday that the programme is interdisciplinary in nature and equips the students in a variety of roles in various fields.

The key career opportunities and research options available to students graduating with an MA in Society and Culture include working with non-profit (NGOs, policy think tanks), and industry roles such as Journalism, advertising/media, Communications, Writing, and Human Resources.

IITGN said that the deadline to apply for MA (Society and Culture) is January 15, 2025. Students with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply through an online link at https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/login

Highlighting the unique qualities of the programme, Prof Jaison Manjaly, Professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The potential of interdisciplinary knowledge and skills is enormous in our times that lead us to new ways of thinking and finding a solution to a problem. IITGN has designed all of its courses to be flexible and interdisciplinary in nature to enrich and expand a student’s learning experience. The MA in Society and Culture helps students cultivate diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors and understand the intersections between disciplines for a nuanced view of their context.”

Prof. Jaison Manjaly, who is also the Principal Investigator of Curiosity Lab at IIT Gandhinagar, added, “The M.A. in Society and Culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the Humanities and Social Sciences, such as anthropology, sociology, cultural studies, development studies, economics, history, indigenous studies, philosophy, literature, translation studies.”

IITGN provides liberal financial support as well as an ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities’ programme to its students. The Institute also encourages the MA (Society and Culture) students to present their research work at national and international conferences and provides travel scholarships of up to Rs 60,000.