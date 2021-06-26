IIT Hyderabad announces Online MTech, MDes programmes from August

Hyderabad: Following the vision to advance the knowledge and skill to the students in Science and technology and libral arts, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced seven online MTech programs and an online MDes program for Working Professionals starting August 2021.



Delighted with the mammoth academic expansion at IIT Hyderabad, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "Last year we launched six industry-oriented MTech programs.

This year we are launching seven online MTech programs and an online MDes program. In addition, we are also launching a Dual Degree MTech program in Techno-Entrepreneurship for our BTech students. The aim is to develop human power with creativity, technology, and passion for the betterment of the country and humankind with the help of the industry. I am delighted to share these unique and carefully architected online MTech & MDes programs for working professionals."

Further he added that this is the next step towards strengthening industry-academia collaborations. "We have already taken a number of steps last year to enhance our industry interaction, through initiatives such as a semester-long BTech internship, mandatory Industry Lectures course for MTechs, industry-defined MTech projects and, also waiving the residential requirement for PhD for the industry personnel. More measures are in the offing in this direction."