IIT-Hyderabad innovates with hygiene products

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday has launched 'Nishank' world's first affordable and long-lasting hygiene product DuroKea Series, developed by Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) researchers during an online event.

This new product is an antimicrobial technology, priced at Rs 189, kills 99.99 per cent of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days till the next wash.

Expressing delight over the novel innovation the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a powerful tool of Aatmanibhar Bharat, Shashakt Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat.

"The IIT, Hyderabad being a young institute is making a mark by its remarkable research. Durokea Product launch is one such important step to establish IIT Hyderabad in the world and bring laurels to the nation," the Minister lauded.

He also appreciated IIT Hyderabad researchers for their notable research for the society and environment like mask, metal-CO2 battery, dual carbon Battery. Meanwhile, he also congratulated the Durokea technology team for this attainment and urged the researchers and students to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof BS Murty said that the institute is always at the forefront of cute-edge research. It has proven time and again, especially during this pandemic time.

"IITH has delivered many solutions, including low-cost ventilators, effective mask, mobile apps and fast Covid-19 test-kit. Durokea is one such unique invention to fight against the ongoing pandemic," he added.

Researchers from the IIT-H led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt Ltd incubating at iTIC, have developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies. Durokea S, DuroKea M, DuroKea H, and DuroKea H Aqua using innovative "Durokea Technology", is an adhesive Nano formulation. "Durokea Serious products provide instant killing with prolonged protection against a wide range of germs including Covid-19 Virus. Each product has been extensively tested through field trials and validated in different Indian Government accredited laboratories.

The novel product was e-launched during an online event by Ramesh Pokhriyal in the presence of B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, Prof M Srinivas, Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, and other officials from the Ministry and IIT Hyderabad.