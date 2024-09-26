Illegal Building Demolished in Malkapur Village, Two Injured

Kondapur: Revenue and Irrigation Department officials demolished an illegal multi-story building constructed in a lake in Madhira village, located in the Sangareddy district's Kondapur mandal. The building was erected in the Qutbshahi Pet area under the jurisdiction of Malkapur Gram Panchayat.

The officials took action after discovering that some individuals had constructed the building within the lake. Using explosives, the illegal structure was brought down. During the demolition, debris flew from the explosion, injuring two people in the vicinity.

The building, owned by a Secunderabad resident, was constructed 12 years ago within the NTL limits of the Malkapuram Pedda Cheruvu. Stairs were built to enter the building from a distance without stepping into the water. The owner's family used the location as a weekend retreat. Authorities are investigating further actions in the area.