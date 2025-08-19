IMD Hyderabad Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Telangana on August 19

On August 19, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad gave a weather report for Telangana. It said that most parts of the state will get light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Some districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial may get very heavy rain, and other districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Medak, and Kamareddy may get heavy rain. This can cause flooding and travel problems.

The IMD also said there could be thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (30–40 kmph) in many areas. So, people should stay safe and avoid going out in bad weather.