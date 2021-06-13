Import vaccine to address shortage issue, Telangana government urges Centre

Hyderabad: The State government has demanded the Centre to import corona vaccine and supply to the States on a fast pace in the wake of reports stating that the third wave of corona pandemic might hit the country anytime this year.

At 44th GST council meeting conducted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conference on Saturday, Minister T Harish Rao poured out woes of State in addressing the issue of vaccine shortage in Telangana, which was due to very low vaccine production in the country.

He said that people were worried about the delay in vaccination in view of severe shortage of shots. Earlier, the Union government had announced the supply of required vaccine doses to all States under the free vaccination programme.

Harish asserted that proper planning and equitable distribution of vaccines to all States keeping in mind the prevailing serious conditions in the country was very necessary. He supported reducing the GST on medicines and medical equipment used in treating corona, including oxymetres and ventilators, as recommended by the Group of Ministers in the Council meeting.

As the Telangana State incurred huge revenue loss in the second wave of corona pandemic, Harish also demanded the enhancement of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit to 5 per cent for additional borrowing. In May alone, the State incurred a loss of Rs 4,100 crore due to lockdown.

"Like other States, Telangana also plunged into financial crisis and it required some financial sops to overcome the crisis," he said, adding that the increase of FRBM would help to revive the economic activity and also generate employment.