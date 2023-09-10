Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the “Inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy project on September 16 will be a historic occasion in Telangana .
Hyderabad: Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the “Inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy project on September 16 will be a historic occasion in Telangana .
Around 2 lakh people will be mobilised to the public meeting organised in Mahabubnagar on the same day which will be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Stating that the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) project would address drinking and irrigation water requirements of the erstwhile Palamuru and Rangareddy districts, the Minister said that the government completed the project despite facing many hurdles and challenges.
“The way the State government constructed the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects in not just a matter of pride for Telangana people but for citizens of India as well,” KTR said, adding that the plans for constructing the project were made way back in 2001. The project plans were taking shape in the Chief Minister’s vision since the days of the separate State agitation, he said.