Incensed over HYDRA operations, dwellers threaten self-immolation

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Sunna Cheruvu in Madhapur on Sunday, after the demolition of alleged illegal structures by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) took place. People protested by pouring kerosene on themselves.

Earlier, amid police security, HYDRA officials demolished an illegal construction on an encroached area of the lake in Madhapur. The building had leased its space to a hotel. Upon seeing the officials armed with JCB machines, the hotel staff agitated and attempted to prevent the demolition. They poured petrol on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire.

The police stopped a man who had poured petrol on himself from self-immolation. The video of residents pouring petrol on them is now going viral on social media. Videos of people pouring kerosene on themselves have gone viral from the incident on social media. One of the residents addressed the media saying, “We have been paying rent of Rs 3,000 per month without even having the basic sanitation facilities. If the authorities suddenly decide to demolish our houses, where are we supposed to go?” they asked.

They informed that there was no prior information or notice regarding the demolition.

According to HYDRA, illegal structures in the vicinity of the SunnamCheruvu Lake in Madhapur were demolished amid police security. The SunnamCheruvu lake spans 26 acres. Sheds and buildings that were constructed against regulations within its FTL and buffer zones were dismantled.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that numerous illegal sheds had been established by encroachers, leading to significant environmental concerns. The demolitions were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.

“Sheds/Hotel constructed in Sunnam Cheruvu were commercial and fall in the FTL and were demolished on Sunday. Also, he reminded that in SunnamCheruvu, the demolitions were done previously and when they again came up it was demolished, he added.