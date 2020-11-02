India lags behind even Bangla, courtesy BJP regime: KTR

Hyderabad : TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the GDP of the country has gone below that of countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka under the Narendra Modi led government.

Rama Rao was speaking to a gathering at Telangana Bhavan where BJP leader R Sridhar Reddy joined the TRS party. Rao said that the TRS can say what it has done for the people of Telangana for one hour but the BJP leaders cannot not speak out when they are asked what the NDA government has done for the country.

He said that the State provides Rs 2.72 lakh crore to the Centre in the form of taxes but the Centre gives only Rs 1.29 Lakh crore to Telangana. He said that the economy has gone into a negative territory not because of Corona but because of the failure of the BJP government at the Centre. The country's GDP is lower than the GDP of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, KTR said.

The TRS leader questioned the BJP leaders as to what has happened to the black money they had promised to get. "Where were the Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's account? They have not brought black money but brought all the black Acts," said Rama Rao. He alleged some forces were trying to defame Telangana by hatching conspiracies for the sake of politics.

He said there was no support to the BJP in the State as people from all sections were opposing the party. He said that the party would win the Dubbaka bye election.

Sridhar Reddy said that the State has been developing in KCR rule. Telangana is in number one position because of KCR and the future of the State in with KCR and KTR.

He said that the TRS would win Dubbaka byelection hands down and the party would win more than 99 divisions in GHMC polls. Jubilee Hills MLA M Gopinath said that he would withdraw the cases against the BJP leader in the constituency.