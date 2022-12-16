India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile

Hyderabad/Odisha: India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources. This was the latest test in the Agni missile series, and defence sources added that the trial has proved the ability to augment the range of the Agni-V missile.

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast assumes importance as it comes amid recent border tensions with China, wherein Indian troops clashed with Chinese counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Existing variant Agni-IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni-II can fly up to 2,000-km. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

he test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon. In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years. It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet. It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft. An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.