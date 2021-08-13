Indian Embassy in Saudi to celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties

Riyadh/Hyderabad: The Embassy of India in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gearing up to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day in a special way. This August 15 also marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a community meet at the International Indian School, Al Jubail, on Monday evening, Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed said, "On August 15, 2021 Indian Embassy will be celebrating 'Azadi Ka Maha Utsav'."

He said, "The embassy is taking up several initiatives to mark the special occasion. One such initiative is to launch Indian Education Forum, which will facilitate students, parents, academicians and educationists to work under the embassy's supervision to not only facilitate higher education of Indians in the kingdom, but also provide greater ease and access to Indian education system within the Kingdom."

The 1989-batch IFS officer assured that "The embassy is working to set up a NEET UG 2021 examination center in Saudi Arabia to cater to the academic needs of Indians there. "The process has been initiated and is under review by the Indian Ministry of Education," he said.

In response to a question on opportunities for higher education for Indians after their 12th grade, he said about 400 students can avail sponsorship programmes in Saudi Universities. However, due to lack of awareness among the Indian diaspora, the enrollment rate is less.

The embassy has taken steps to create awareness and promote education of the highest standards for Indians residing in the Kingdom.

"Saudi Arabia is welcoming the Indian universities to start their campuses in the kingdom.

Talks are on between IIT-Delhi and Saudi Authorities," he said.

Dr Sayeed assured that the embassy was trying to bring back stranded Indians in the country after the lockdown to Saudi.

"We have received positive response from competent authorities," he said, adding that through the Vande Bharat Mission flights, the embassy has helped over six lakh Indians to return to their country during the lockdown.

He clarified that Indian vaccination certificates were not required to be attested from India for registering with the 'Tawakkalna' app, the Saudi government's mobile app, to track Covid infections in real time and control its spread.

He invited social activists and entrepreneurs to support parents who are unable to pay their wards' school tuition fee due to financial constraints.

He offered to help the Indian business community registered with the Ministry of Investment (previously known as Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority or SAGIA).