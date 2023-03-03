Indian G20 Presidency – Jan Bhagidari Events being conducted by Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad

India has assumed the G20 Presidency from December 01, 2022 and will continue till November 30, 2023. Under the Finance Track of the Presidency, Reserve Bank of India is working closely with the Ministry of Finance, Government of India in conducting various meetings.

As part of Reserve Bank of India's endeavours to take the concept of G20 to the public at large, RBI setup a "3-day Trade Fair" for the benefit of small entrepreneurs at Shilparamam, Madhapur, Hyderabad. About 20 entrepreneurs setup their stalls and are marketing sustainable and environmentally friendly products such as Khadi, cold pressed-oils, plant-based nutrients, etc.









Inaugurating the 3-day Trade Fair, Smt. K Nikhila, Regional Director for Telangana, Reserve Bank of India stated that such events, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly products, would go a long way in achieving our objective "One Earth – One Family - One Future: Motto of G20 Theme". It would also help in nourishing the entrepreneurship by encouraging small entrepreneurs.

In addition to this, Reserve Bank of India organised a "Workshop on Consumer Protection" under the Leadership of Shri. Chinmoy Kumar, Ombudsman of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India. It was attended by more than 200 participants. In his inaugural address, the Ombudsman stressed on the importance of consumer rights and consumer protection, besides stressing on the need to spread awareness about these rights amongst every individual. He concluded that the consumer protection forms the bedrock on which the entire trust on the banking system is built and should be maintained.











