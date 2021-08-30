  • Menu
'Indian Idol' winner, others to sing in Hyderabad

Pawandeep Rajan
Pawandeep Rajan

'Indian Idol’ winner Pawandeep Rajan and other participants, including Telugu girl Shanmukha Priya, will participate in a special music programme in the City in September and October

Gachibowli: 'Indian Idol' winner Pawandeep Rajan and other participants, including Telugu girl Shanmukha Priya, will participate in a special music programme in Hyderabad City in September and October.

The first phase of the programme will be on September 2 and 3 The programme schedule is Sept 2, Prism, near Gachibowli, Sept 3 by Pawandeep Rajan, Hot Cup Coffee, Gachibowli, Sept 23 Prism, Oct 1 by Shanmukha Priya, Green Monkey Club, Jubilee Hills, Oct 15 at Shobana, near Ravindra Bharathi, Oct 23 by Indian idol top 5, Hot Cup Coffee.

