India’s first cine-magical ‘Glow Run’ at RFC

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City is set to host the spectacular ‘Glow Run’ along its cinematic avenues. The first-of-its-kind event in the country is open to professional runners, families and first-time participants, offering them a unique opportunity to race in the iconic land of cinema, renowned for its grandeur and glamour.

The trails will come alive with dazzling illuminations and vibrant celebratory cheer for participants. Setting the tone for the event scheduled on March 14, the Glow Run jersey was launched and handed over to several run ambassadors.

The event was graced by Deepika Reddy, Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kuchipudi exponent, as the chief guest, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, ace Indian archer, as the guest of honour.