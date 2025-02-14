Live
- Thousands spent holy ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in prayer, penance in Kashmir
- Karnataka govt to shut 9 new universities; Bidar varsity to escape axe
- Supreme Court extends relief to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar
- Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak on phone tapping: Union Minister Shekhawat
- Corporate investment, ties in strategic industries keys to negotiation on US tariffs
- Country Club Hosted Asia's Biggest Darling’s Day with Dazzling Fashion Show
- ‘Manike’ singer Yohani picks Ranbir Kapoor's film as the perfect fit for ‘Ain’t Nobody Like You’ theme song
- South Korea: Six dead, 25 injured in fire at hotel construction site in Busan
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary
- India’s auto sector not likely to face major impact due to US tariff hike
Just In
Indigo flyers beware! Live roaches found at airline’s food supplier
After the series of raids at popular hotels, restaurants, hostel and college canteens, the Telangana food safety department started targeting airline food suppliers.
Hyderabad: After the series of raids at popular hotels, restaurants, hostel and college canteens, the Telangana food safety department started targeting airline food suppliers. The food safety officers raided Instahot Foods, a supplier for Indigo at IDA Patancheru and found live cockroaches in the cooking area and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.
In a raid, the food safety team found live cockroach infestations in the cooking and grinding areas. They discovered clogged drains, and food waste dumping was also noted.
Moreover, expired food items, including 1.25 kg Kasturi Methi, 500gm mustard seeds and 1 kg Rai Mota were discarded. 1.5 kg of Nutmeg without proper labelling was seized. Some food articles were stored under a leaking air conditioner, raising contamination concerns.
Additionally, the team found vegetables including tomatoes being spoiled. During the raid, water analysis was being done at a non-NABL laboratory, and records of packing material testing were unavailable.
The officers also raided Asati Rajkumar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd, IDA Patancheru and infestation of rodents and birds like pigeons/sparrows was observed including presence of their feces. Walls and ceilings were found to be patchy and flaky with cobwebs and storage area for cleaned wheat before milling was found to be very unhygienic with cobwebs.
FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent place. Food and non-food articles are stored together. Poor personal hygiene was being followed by food handlers and they were found to be without aprons, hair caps, etc. The section of grain washing was found to be very unhygienic and emitted a foul smell.
The pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records, FoSTaC certificates and records of testing of food and packaging material were not available.
On February 11, the food safety conducted raids at loose milk collection and distribution centres in the eastern part of the city. Two teams inspected multiple milk collection and distribution centres located at Karmanghat, Lingojiguda, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar and inspected as many as nine centres.
Two Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, equipped with milk-o-screen devices and lab technicians were deployed to conduct on-the-spot testing of loose milk samples.