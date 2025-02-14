Indigo flyers beware! Live roaches found at airline’s food supplier

Hyderabad: After the series of raids at popular hotels, restaurants, hostel and college canteens, the Telangana food safety department started targeting airline food suppliers. The food safety officers raided Instahot Foods, a supplier for Indigo at IDA Patancheru and found live cockroaches in the cooking area and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

In a raid, the food safety team found live cockroach infestations in the cooking and grinding areas. They discovered clogged drains, and food waste dumping was also noted.

Moreover, expired food items, including 1.25 kg Kasturi Methi, 500gm mustard seeds and 1 kg Rai Mota were discarded. 1.5 kg of Nutmeg without proper labelling was seized. Some food articles were stored under a leaking air conditioner, raising contamination concerns.

Additionally, the team found vegetables including tomatoes being spoiled. During the raid, water analysis was being done at a non-NABL laboratory, and records of packing material testing were unavailable.

The officers also raided Asati Rajkumar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd, IDA Patancheru and infestation of rodents and birds like pigeons/sparrows was observed including presence of their feces. Walls and ceilings were found to be patchy and flaky with cobwebs and storage area for cleaned wheat before milling was found to be very unhygienic with cobwebs.

FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent place. Food and non-food articles are stored together. Poor personal hygiene was being followed by food handlers and they were found to be without aprons, hair caps, etc. The section of grain washing was found to be very unhygienic and emitted a foul smell.

The pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records, FoSTaC certificates and records of testing of food and packaging material were not available.

On February 11, the food safety conducted raids at loose milk collection and distribution centres in the eastern part of the city. Two teams inspected multiple milk collection and distribution centres located at Karmanghat, Lingojiguda, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar and inspected as many as nine centres.

Two Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, equipped with milk-o-screen devices and lab technicians were deployed to conduct on-the-spot testing of loose milk samples.