Indiramma housing beneficiaries are elated, says Minister

Hyderabad: The Indiramma Housing beneficiaries were elated with the assistance provided by the State government for making their dream come true and said they had never dreamt of owning a house. Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy interacted with the beneficiaries through a video conference for an hour and a half from his office in the Secretariat on Sunday.

“I never dreamed that I could get an Indiramma’s house. We have been living in huts and thatched sheds for 10-15 years. After the Congress came to power we got a Indiramma house. We laid a slab. They gave us Rs 4 lakh. We will complete the house work in a few days. You should come with CM Revanth Reddy Sir for our housewarming function, Sir. If you come, we will make jowar rotis; we will also offer you a sumptuous meal. Revanth Reddy Sir will also give us rice that all of you eat. With that rice we will serve food,” said a beneficiary.

A beneficiary from Khammam district, Uma, said she got Indiramma house and she was very happy. She said Rs 2 lakh was given for the basement and walls so far. “We have also laid the slab. Revanth Reddy Sir has fulfilled our wish of having our own house,” she said.

Lakshmi from Nagireddypalli village in Bommaraspet mandal in Kodangal said, “we were facing a lot of trouble without a house. Revanth Reddy Sir has given us a house. You are sending us money and even today we received Rs 2 lakh for the slab. Sir, you should take Revanth Reddy Sir and come for the housewarming ceremony. I will pay for the journey and cook food with the rice given by the CM Sir. You should definitely come, Sir,” she said.

Accepting the invitations, the minister said the construction work of Indiramma houses, which was undertaken with great pride with the aim of realising the dream of owning a house for the poor, was progressing vigorously and housewarming functions will be held soon.

He said Rs 14.44 crore was released from May 19; 47,335 houses have been sanctioned under the pilot project of the Indiramma Housing Scheme;7,824 houses have been completed up to basement, 895 houses have completed construction of walls; 64 completed up to slab.

The minister said despite difficulties faced by the government due to financial devastation caused by the previous government, as per promise made to the poor, “we will release funds to the beneficiaries every Monday, even if they are mortgaged.

We will deposit funds directly into the bank accounts of the Indiramma beneficiaries without waiting for a single day. So far Rs 56.82 crore was released for 5,682 houses whose basements have been completed, Rs. 2 lakh for 497 houses with walls completed, Rs. 9.94 crore for 33 houses whose slabs have been completed. He said till now, Rs. 68.08 crore has been released for Indiramma houses.