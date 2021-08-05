Inspired by Sonu Sood, father- daughter duo turn saviours

Hyderabad: The father and daughter duo who were aided by the Sonu Sood Foundation last month, lend a helping hand to another such duo of a father (Jay Prakash Sah-51) and son (Jay Kumar).

Jay Prakash Sah, native of Bhagalpur in Uttar Pradesh urged for help for liver transplantation. After the NGO of the Bollywood superstar came forward the 51-year-old had successfully undergone liver transplantation surgery in a private hospital on July 16. Speaking to The Hans India, the doctors said that the patient is now stable and would soon be discharged. Jay Kumar donated liver to his father. Jay Parkash thanked the duo and Sonu Sood foundation for helping him.

Expressing his emotions Jay Kumar said, "I heartily thank Manoj Raheha and his daughter who took our grievance to the foundation. Moreover, I extend gratefulness to the NGO because of whom my father is with us today."

Manoj and Snajan Raheja were involved in social service during Covid and getting in touch with people through social media, suddenly a young man from UP contacted them and said he is seeking help for his father's liver transplantation, they assured him for his treatment and contacted Manish Varma a liver transplant surgeon who agreed to perform a surgery in reasonable charges both raised funds in their circle and made the surgery possible. Speaking to The Hans India they said that it was our first experience and we are very happy that we have saved a patient. Manoj Raheja said, "The total cost for transplantation was 23 lakhs. We raised funds in our friend circle and from the Sonu Sood foundation."

Sanjana Raheja said, "Now we have got one more request from Nagpur for Bone marrow surgery we asked them to send reports, after consulting the doctor we will inform them. If doctors suggest we will call him here for surgery. Though we are not an organization we are planning to continue serving people if somebody needs help, they may contact us on Social Media."







