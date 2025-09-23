Intense rains deluge Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The intense rains on Monday deluged most parts of the city, with traffic brought to a standstill for hours together. With incessant heavy rains, roads turned into rivers, leaving cars drifting, while bikes were washed away. Low-lying areas across the city were the worst affected. With the rains lashing the city, many nalas (storm water drains) overflowed, flooding nearby areas. Water bodies situated on the outskirts of the city doubled the trouble.

On Monday, heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, began suddenly late in the afternoon, catching many commuters and residents off guard.

Within minutes, several roads in key areas were flooded, vehicles were crawling, and people were stranded everywhere, including underpasses.

The heavy rains resulted in vehicles being washed away or stuck in waterlogged streets. Motorists faced a significant challenge in reaching their destinations as the evening rush hour coincided with the rain. The downpour has created hazardous living conditions, particularly in low-lying areas. Several motorcycles parked in Krishna Nagar B Block near the Jubilee Hills were washed away by the strong flow of rainwater. Several vehicles, including cars in Tolichowki – Shaikpet, Vanashtalipuram, LB Nagar areas were inundated.

Severe waterlogging was reported in L B Nagar, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Parsigutta, Alwal, Qutubullapur and various parts of the Old City.

Yet again, the Tolichowki circle was the worst affected. Traffic at the PVNR Expressway and beneath the expressway at Attapur came to a standstill as the road leading to Aramghar x roads was underwater.

At Banjara Colony in Hayathnagar, knee-deep floodwaters invaded homes, destroying belongings and forcing residents to endure a sleepless night. The sudden downpour caused a massive overflow from the Jilan Khan lake, situated near Turkayamjal. The resulting floodwater normally flows towards the Pedda Amberpet lake. In Tolichowki, a compound wall of a government school near Jinsi Chowrasta collapsed. It damaged an auto-rickshaw, two two-wheelers, and a car that were parked close to the wall. According to authorities of the Telangana Development Planning Society, till 9 pm, CMTC premises Banjara Hills recorded the highest rainfall with 103.8 mm in the city. Srinagar Colony., Jubilee Hills witnessed 97.8 mm of rainfall, and CESS, Khairtabad 87.8 mm. Venkateshwara Colony in Banjara Hill area recorded 79.8 mm of rainfall.

The rains continued throughout the night, deluging several low-lying areas. The incessant rains for the last two days led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing disruptions in daily activities. Local authorities are on alert, closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take precautions.

Traffic snarls were witnessed at Lakdikapul, Ranigunj, Shadan College Khairtabad, KCP junction, Road No 12 Virinchi Hospital Junction, Punjagutta to Raj Bhavan road and NFCL junction. The worst affected stretch was the Masab Tank - Tolichowki - Shaikpet road towards Gachibowli and Madhapur, IKEA and the entire IT corridor.

When the rains subsided briefly, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited some of rain-affected areas after receiving information that heavy flood water had accumulated in several areas due to the downpour. The Mayor reviewed the situation at the field level with GHMC, HYDRAA and the traffic police. According to IMD-Hyderabad, the scattered rainfall pattern is likely to persist into the week, with occasional heavy spells in some areas. Residents can expect intermittent showers across the city in the coming days, with localised thunderstorms possible on most afternoons and evenings. With continuous heavy rains and the looming threat of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Hyderabad and central Telangana remain on high alert. With the rains expected to persist over the next few days, officials emphasize the need for vigilance and adherence to safety instructions to minimize risks. Citizens have been urged to stay informed through weather updates and follow local guidelines to protect themselves and their property.