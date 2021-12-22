Interests of all religions will be protected: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that as long as there is TRS government in the State, interests of all religions would be protected and safety of every citizen of Telangana ensured.

Wishing Merry Christmas to the Christian community after cutting a cake at dinner hosted by the State government, the CM said that all religions and preachers want people live in peace.

"Archbishop has brought few issues like attacks. I don't think it is a great thing. These are all temporary things. Humanity lives... and this is permanent. A few may not like this... I assure all of you as long as this government is there everyone's interest will be protected. We pray to god to ensure safety of every child of Telangana. It is the government's responsibility to save people. You can bring to the notice of MLAs, ministers or directly to me," said Rao assuring to fulfil their demands by the next Cabinet meeting. The CM said human existence started lakhs of years back; all could live peacefully because of the sacrifices of many. A person who cannot love human beings is not human. "Few mad Muslim kings demolished temples and this has pained the Hindu brothers. Some other kings have demolished religious structures. It has done no benefit to humanity," observed Rao. "If understood properly, India is the best and colourful country in the world. Muslim countries have two festivals and Christians have one festival in a year but we in India enjoy Christmas, Dasara, Diwali and Ramzan one after the other," he said.

The CM said resources of the State belong to all citizens. "If we talk of the GDP of the country, it is inclusive of the GDP of the whole country... if we talk about per capita income of the State, it belongs to all people of Telangana," stated Rao.

KCR said none had asked him to celebrate the festival officially. Telangana was achieved after several pains and the government wanted all should do well and be good; hence such a policy was ushered in.

The CM stated that the government was fighting with the Centre on procurement of foodgrains. This was possible because of several measures of the government. It was because of not one or two people, but because of the entire society of Telangana, he added.