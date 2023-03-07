International Women's Day: Wellness screening programme held for Osmania University women faculty

Hyderabad: As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, a wellness screening programme for women faculty at Osmania University was held here on Monday.

A talk was organised on cancer awareness, risk factors, precautions to be taken to prevent cancer onset by Dr. Jaya Latha, Senior Professor and Director, MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Hyderabad. The programme was organised in collaboration with Telangana Diagnostics and MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre. It was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Shwetha Mohanty.

Congratulating women on the Women's Day, Swetha Mohanty said women often neglect their own health and give priority to their family members. Despite showing proficiency in all their roles, women were trying to balance family life in modern era. The work and family balance was creating stress and change in lifestyle. Stress and altered lifestyle were the major risk factors for most diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular problems and orthopaedic issues.

Doctors said there are certain health issues that are affecting women due to gender specific metabolism, menstrual cycles, pregnancy, menopause. Women's health is a major concern in families as they are the primary caregivers of children and elders.

This is the first of its kind programme in the entire history of OU. A team of general physicians, gynaecologists, radiologists, oncologists, dentists, pathologists along with lab technicians, staff nurses and other supporting staff, was involved in the programme.

The health camp included oral, cervical and breast cancer screening, tests relating to thyroid, diabetes, liver and kidney functioning, lipid profiles which are major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, complete blood picture to identify anaemia and other blood-related problems, identifying the nutritional deficiencies like calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin D. It also included identification of gynaecological/reproductive health problems by looking at complete case history and ultrasound scanning.

During the programme the participants had opportunity to interact with clinicians and clarify theirs and their family members' health issues. All programme coordinators and teaching faculty attended. A total of 150 women availed the opportunity.