Interrogate those who secured above 100 in Group-1 prelims: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy demanded the State government interrogate all those who secured more than 100 marks in Group-I preliminary exam. He also asked the State government to bring to fore the role played by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officer Shankara Laxmi in the question paper leak scam. He reiterated his demand to that government should hold an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhari mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district, Revanth alleged that the police had threatened to kill the accused of the paper leak case in an encounter if they revealed the names of the big wigs involved in the case. Making it clear that the employees of the TSPSC are not eligible to write the exams conducted by it, he wondered as to how 20 employees of the TSPSC appeared for the exams. He said an employee of the TSPSC was selected as the Group-I officer in the past.