Interstate online satta gang busted

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone team along with the Chilkalguda police apprehended Inter State organised online satta betting gang of five members.

The police seized net cash of Rs 1,07,200 and other incriminating material all worth Rs 4,00,000.

The police arrested Penugonda Sadashivudu (32), Madishetty Yadagiri (40), Yelugu Karthik (23), Faizan Khan (25), and Tallapally Punnam Chander Goud (26). According to the police, Rajender, a prime accused in a satta betting case has been absconding. Approximately three years ago, Rajender rented a room in Chilkalguda and set up an operation with laptops, tabs, mobile phones, and printers.

He hired his nephew, Penugonda Sadashivudu, and others, including Yadagiri, Karthik, Faizan, and Chander Goud, to work for him on a salary basis. They accepted Satta bets over mobile phones and tablets through WhatsApp and collected payments through UPI platforms like PhonePe and G-Pay, as well as direct bank transfers.

Investigations revealed that numerous individuals from various districts of Telangana were in contact with the gang and participating in betting. Rajender, in turn, was placing bets with satta organisers in Wani, Maharashtra and earning easy money illegally.

On information, the East Zone Task Force, in collaboration with the Chilkalguda police, executed a raid on the premises involved.