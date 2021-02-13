Is MIM untouchable, Talasani asks opposition 

Hyderabad: Faced with criticism of having an understanding with MIM, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday questioned whether the Majlis party was untouchable.

Addressing a press conference, here, along with some MLAs, Yadav lashed out at BJP leaders for their criticism on the ruling TRS taking support of MIM. He questioned "is the MIM an untouchable party. If that is the case, the Central government should ban the party."

He said that the pink party did not seek support or offered any post to MIM. He asked reporters to question MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his tweet claiming that TRS offered to the party the deputy mayor's post.

The minister questioned as to why the BJP contested the mayor elections when it had no majority in the GHMC. "Did they plan to repeat their strategy they adopted in MP, Karnataka and Rajasthan to topple democratically elected governments," asked Yadav.

He alleged that the BJP leaders were unable to digest the fact that two women were given Mayor and Deputy Mayor Posts. The BJP leaders should appreciate that two women were given the posts, but they were blaming the TRS on the election. He questioned why the saffron party took the support of the Congress in Manikonda and Makthal municipalities.

The TRS leaders asked the BJP to stop its tirade against the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "We can also talk against the Prime Minister, but we are maintaining restraint. You are limited in numbers; we are in lakhs and we can talk more," remarked Yadav.

Government Whip B Suman took exception to BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's comments against the KCR. "He should first fulfil the promise he mentioned in the affidavit", said Suman.