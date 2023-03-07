ISB advanced management programme in line with national vision: Hemang Jani

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday celebrated the graduation of 140 students of its Advanced Management Programmes Class of 2022. The graduation ceremony commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the chief guest Hemang Jani, secretary, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Rakesh Bharti Mittal, chairman, Mohali Campus Advisory Board and vice chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Prof. Madan Pillutla, dean, ISB; Prof. RamabhadranThirumalai, deputy dean, Prof. SaumyaSindhwani, associate dean-AMPs, and other senior faculty members.

The chief guest said: "The Advanced Management Programmes at ISB are in consonance with the Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I am sure the graduating class will continue to contribute to the same in their own ways."

Emphasising the power of hard work and luck, he added, "Hard work is important, but it is even more important to make the best use of the opportunities that present themselves; you must look at them with a futuristic lens. These opportunities could be both intrinsic or outside of your jobs." Congratulating the class of 2022, Mittal said, "There is a lot of cross-learning when both the industry and the academia come together to solve challenges being faced by the sector or the government. The four areas of healthcare, public policy, infrastructure, operations and supply chain are critical to the economic growth of a country. ISB is playing a key role in India's growth story."

Prof. Pillutla congratulated the graduating students and their families, and remarked, "As working professionals, there are many demands on your time but to spend time on learning bodes well for your careers as you go forward. At a time when people are talking about the rapid changes that will upend the industry, you demonstrated that you have the aptitude and the attitude for that. Find solutions to real-world problems and lead a purposeful life. We look forward to your continued success."

The ceremony ended with the ceremonial hat toss by the jubilant graduating students as their families and friends cheered on.

The AMP at ISB are modular programmes for senior working professionals in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, public policy, and operations and supply chain.