IT exports : We have achieved one year what previous govt’s could n’t do in 27-yrs

Hyderabad: Underlining the achievement of the BRS government, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao asserted that the government under ‘able leadership’ was able achieve a status of top destination for technology investments. He said the IT exports touched Rs 57,707 cr in a single year in contrast to 27-years of earlier governments which were around Rs 56,000 crore.

Responding to questions during question hour in the Assembly monsoon session, KTR emphasised that this reflects the able leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the State has witnessed 4-times the growth achieved by other States. “Out of the total employment generated in the IT industry, 44% is from Telangana. These are the statistics of the Government of India. According NASSCOM Telangana achieved a growth rate of 33% employment growth rate in last year alone,” he emphasised.

While listing out various Multinational companies which made Hyderabad as its destination for investment, KTR said that from about 3 lakhs jobs before formation of Telangana, the current government was able to generate more than 6 lakh jobs. “One direct job of IT has created four indirect jobs. This is the result of stable government and able leadership,” he exuded.

In his response as to what were the government’s prioritisation and possible encouragement in Tier-II cities, KTR said that entrepreneurs have already developed companies in places like Bellampally where hundreds of employees are employed. “IT Hubs are built in other cities and this progress is spreading fast to other Cities,” he explained.

Replying to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi about provision in parts of Old City, KTR said that a 12-acre land was identified and tenders were being finalised. “Foundation will be laid to set up a facility in Malakpet. We are waiting for the MoU to be signed by a few companies which are interested. Some five to six good companies are being roped in and an announcement will be made, along with signing of MoUs,” he added.