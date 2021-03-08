It may be hot despite cloudy sky in Hyderabad

Begumpet: Although the forecast of day temperatures in Hyderabad from March 8 to 11 is partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening, they are listed as 37, 38, 38 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

The corresponding night temperatures are 19, 20, 20 and 19, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday. On March 12 and 13 the outlook will be partly cloudy sky, with the day temperatures of 37 and 36 degrees respectively. The night temperatures on the two days would be 20 degrees Celsius each.

Across the State, Bhadrachalam continues to be hot recording a day temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

It said the day temperatures were above normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts. While they were normal in many parts many parts, they were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The other maximum temperatures in the State were: Adilabad 37.8, Nizamabad 37.5, Ramagundam& Mahbubnagar 37.4 each, Hyderabad 37.2, Medak 37, Khammam 36.2, Dundigal 35.7, Hakimpet 35.5, Hanamkonda 35 and Nalgonda 34.4.

As mainly low level south easterlies(winds) prevailed over the State during the last 24 hours, the night temperatures were normal in many parts. They were below normal ranging from-1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts and appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some other parts.

According to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The other temperatures across the State were: Ramagundam& Nalgonda 17.8 each, Dundigal 18.6, Medak 18.8, Bhadrachalam 19, Hyderabad 19.7, Hanamkonda 20, Hakimpet 20.4, Nizamabad 20.9, Khammam 21 and Mahbubnagar 21.3.