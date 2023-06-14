IT raids on BRS leaders offices

Hyderabad: The Income Tax sleuths have raided the houses and offices of BRS leaders including MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Pailla Shekhar Reddy on Wednesday.



A team of 70 officials have been taking up searches simultaneously at the offices and residences of BRS MP and the MLA on Wednesday. The officials raided house of Prabhakar Reddy at Gachibowli in the city.



Raids were also conducted at 12 places including the offices and the residence of the Bhongir MLA at Kothapet in the city.

According to reports, the searches were conducted at companies like Health and Technologies, MainLand Digital Technologies. Shekhar Reddy's wife Vanitha Reddy has been working as the director in these companies.

The IT officials have also raided the shopping mall of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy at Kukatpally. The IT sleuths have raided the JC Brothers showroom since 6 am on Wednesday. Janardhan Reddy has been serving as director in JC Brothers.