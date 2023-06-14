  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

IT raids on BRS leaders offices

IT raids on BRS leaders offices
x
Highlights

Raids on Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Income Tax sleuths have raided the houses and offices of BRS leaders including MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Pailla Shekhar Reddy on Wednesday.


A team of 70 officials have been taking up searches simultaneously at the offices and residences of BRS MP and the MLA on Wednesday. The officials raided house of Prabhakar Reddy at Gachibowli in the city.

Raids were also conducted at 12 places including the offices and the residence of the Bhongir MLA at Kothapet in the city.

According to reports, the searches were conducted at companies like Health and Technologies, MainLand Digital Technologies. Shekhar Reddy's wife Vanitha Reddy has been working as the director in these companies.

The IT officials have also raided the shopping mall of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy at Kukatpally. The IT sleuths have raided the JC Brothers showroom since 6 am on Wednesday. Janardhan Reddy has been serving as director in JC Brothers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X