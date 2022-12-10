IT raids on Vamsiram Builders continue

Hyderabad: The Income Tax (I-T) officials conducted raids on noted realty company Vamsiram Builders for the fourth day on Friday .

They have already seized unaccounted money and gold after raids at the residences of Vamsiram Builders and Developers managing director B Subba Reddy and his relatives.

The IT officials reportedly seized yellow metal and cash from lockers in eight locations spread across the city. The raiding teams also reportedly recovered several land documents from the residence of Janardhan Reddy, son-in-law of Subba Reddy. Account books, which contain details of money transactions were also seized. The officials confiscated agreement documents. They are verifying emails and messages alleged to be related to the transactions.