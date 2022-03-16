It's not double engine growth, but trouble engine growth & a disaster, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao phoo-phooed tall claims of double engine growth in the wake of recent election results while speaking on the Appropriation Bill in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Without naming the BJP leaders he said of late a new chanting began making tall claims and propagating double engine growth. "Double engine growth is nothing more than the same party government both at the Centre and in the State".

However, "it is not double engine growth, but trouble engine growth and a disaster," he quipped.

Quoting extensively the RBI statistics, on performance of different States,hunger index, World Bank report and others, he said, "people should know reality of double engine growth.

Calling for double engine growth reflects an intolerant mindset to mislead people, he drew a comparison of the per capita income of UP vs Telangana, which stands at Rs 71,000 and 2.87 lakh. Similarly, in economic growth, he said, while Telangana registered a growth rate of 10.8 per cent, UP achieved 7.26. Similarly, in maternal mortality and infant mortality rates, Telangana is in a far better position than UP, the CM pointed out.

Similarly, KCR said the GDP growth rate of Telangana shows better than that of the Centre. The Centre's debt burden is also far higher than the State government. "The Centre's economic policies have brought disaster to the country with plummeting economic growth, growing unemployment, pushing more and more people into poverty, and shutting down industries.

The CM said the Centre's performance was worse than that of the UPA in 2014. Besides, its new mindset of 'a strong Centre' and 'weak States' pose a threat to the spirit of federalism..The politics of religious fanaticism and creating disharmony among people of various faiths and communities pose a danger to country and its future.

He said youth and intellectuals should think over such trends as they will affect investment in the country, loss of jobs and livelihoods when such trends gain ground disrupting peaceful eco-system that triggers development.

The TRS chief lashed out at the Centre for adopting discriminatory practices towards Telangana. He said the Centre's poor economic performance impacts growth of the State. He found fault with the Centre fixing a higher rate of FRBM for itself and giving only a mere 4.5 per cent to States, providing an additional 0.5 per cent imposing conditions that the States can avail it only when they implement power reforms.

However, he allayed fears expressed by members on the Centre diverting water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers. "Without the consent of lower riparian States of Telangana and AP for the Godavari and Krishna rivers, the Centre can't take even a single drop of water, he asserted.

The CM stated that Telangana, with its single-engine growth, is in a progress trajectory than the double engine growth. He said despite hurdles created and the Centre trying to snatch away States' rights, the State will remain focused on its path, without getting distracted, to achieve progress.