It's time for Lotus to bloom in TS

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Munugodu bypoll has made it clear that the Sunrise was not far away in Telangana. People have made up their mind to make BJP the largest party in Telangana.

Hyderabad is a modern city and forte for information technology. But, unfortunately, the Telangana government is superstitious by nature and decides even issues like secretariat building and who should be in the cabinet etc on the basis of positions of stars. Hence, it's time to free the state from the clutches of those who are superstitious.

Only then good governance and faster development can take place. It is time to replace the government that works for one family with the one which works for every family in the state. It is time to end corrupt and dynastic rule which are the biggest enemies of development, democracy and social justice, said Modi.

What's more? All those in the ranks of corruption are trying to come together. Be alert and do not spare those who loot people. BJP wants to come to power with a positive agenda and give good governance and asked the party cadre to go to people in every booth and ensure they get the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Centre.

The prime minister said the State government was depriving people of the benefit of Prime Minister Awas Yojana to the poor in the name of double-bedroom houses in Telangana despite the best efforts of the Centre. It neither gave two-bedroom houses nor did it allow the Centre to give houses, he quipped.