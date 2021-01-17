'It's time to end corrupt rule of TRS': G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana State in-charge Tarun Chugh and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy have asked the party leaders and cadre to reach out to people to free the State from the clutches of TRS regime.

Addressing at the party-state executive meeting here on Sunday, Tarun Chugh said that every common man in Telangana was hurt and anguished with the TRS regime which had made false promises in the name of Bangaru Telangana.

He wanted to know from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that if family and corrupt rule, and looting peoples' money was what meant to be Bangaru Telangana?

He charged the TRS government of putting hurdles in the implementation of every development and welfare project of the Centre in the State, thus denying the Central scheme benefits to common man in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy said that the results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections could have been different had the TRS government not resorted to gross misuse of power. He pointed out that the State government had distributed Rs 10,000 to 9 lakh beneficiaries in the name of flood relief and also promised to distribute the assistance after the completion of GHMC polls. However, till date there was no sign of distribution of flood relief to the remaining flood victims.

Kishan Reddy further stated that had the TRS not entered into an unholy alliance with the AIMIM, it would have been ended up with single digit seats in the GHMC elections.

The Secunderabad MP asked the party rank and file to prepare for political battles and build people's movements against various issues bothering them. He asked the party cadre to draw inspiration from their counterparts in West Bengal to garner people's support.

Earlier, the State executive has adopted a 10-point resolution, and an action plan would be prepared based on the same in the coming days.