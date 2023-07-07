Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Will BRS seal the seat again by defeating BJP for the Amberpet Constituency?

Hyderabad: The BRS party who plunged a surprise for the Amberpet Constuituency during the 2018 Assembly elections by defeating the BJP stalwart is again looking to seal the seat amid various challenges for the incumbent. The present sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesham from BRS won by 1,016 votes and by defeating G Kishan Reddy of the BJP.

Amberpet constituency is part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and was carved out of Himayat Nagar Assembly constituency before the 2009 elections as per Delimitation Act of 2002. It has around 2.64 lakh voters and presently comprises of the neighbourhoods Amberpet, Tilaknagar, Golnaka, Barkatpura, Shivam Road, Kachiguda, Nallakunta, Bagh Lingampally, Vidyanagar and other areas.

Kishan Reddy who contested for the Assembly polls for the first time won the election in 2004 (from Himayatnagar) and got elected.

His work won him laurels though he was the only MLA for his party then. After delimitation of constituencies, he was subsequently elected to the Assembly from Amberpet constituency in the city in 2009 and 2014.

In 2018, BRS’s Kaleru Venkatesham won the seat by defeating the three-time winner Kishan Reddy. Venkatesham won with 61,558 votes and Kishan Reddy begged 60,542 votes. As many as 1,462 people opted for NOTA. The NOTA votes were more than the difference between the winner and loser.

As per the political analysts, in this upcoming election, the BJP will again regain its seat, and Kishan Reddy would be the face of BJP this time too. While, from BRS there are chances of Kaleru Venkatesham, Yedla Sudhakar, EkkalaKanna to win the elections.

There would be two parties who would be facing challenges. AMIM who also fought the elections in 2014 with N Sharath Babu and secured 12 per cent of votes and TJS N Ramesh Mudiraj fought in 2018. However, other parties failed to grab the seat.

In the last two terms of the Assembly elections, in 2014 the BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy won the seat with 81,430 (55.9 percent), BRS Sudhakar Reddy stood second with 18,832 (12.9 percent), AIMIM’s Sharath Babu got 17,536 (12 percent) votes and INC’s V Hanumantha Rao got the least 16,975 (11.7 percent) votes.

While in 2018, there were as many as 30 candidates were the contenders for the elections.

However, BRS’s Kaleru Venkatesham won the seat by defeating Kishan Reddy by 61,558 (45.79 percent) and Kishan Reddy stood second by 60,542 (45.03 percent) polled votes. While, TJS’s N Ramesh Mudiraj got the least 4,261 (3.17 percent) votes.

The constituency has been dealing with issues related to traffic, roads and drainage facilities.

Areas like DD Colony, Shivam and some parts of upper Amberpet experience major problems, and areas like Baghamberpet, Golnaka, Quadri Bagh and other areas face issues related to drainage and other civic issues.