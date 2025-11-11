  1. Home
Jaanvi Ghattamaneni’s first advt debut for Koushik Gold

  • Updated: by
  • 11 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Koushik Gold & Diamonds has unveiled its latest brand campaign featuring Jaanvi Swarup Ghattamaneni, marking her first-ever on-screen appearance.

The jewellery brand, known for its craftsmanship and strong South Indian legacy, selected Jaanvi after its creative team discovered her photographs on social media.

Jaanvi, daughter of actress–director Manjula Ghattamaneni and granddaughter of legendary actor Superstar Krishna, represents a new wave of elegance and artistry. The brand said her poised and graceful presence made her the perfect face for its new campaign, which blends tradition with contemporary style.

Koushik Gold & Diamonds described the collaboration as a significant moment, bringing together a trusted heritage brand and a rising talent from an iconic film family.

Koushik Gold & Diamonds CampaignJaanvi Swarup GhattamaneniSouth Indian JewelleryManjula Ghattamaneni

