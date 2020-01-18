JAC to step up campaign against CAA/NRC/NPR

Chaderghat: Following the success of historic 'Million March' which was organised by the TS & AP JAC against CAA-NRC on January 4, the joint action committee consisting around 40 organisations has decided to intensify the campaign against the new law by organising a public meeting at Crystal Garden Function Hall in Mehdipatnam on Saturday.

According to Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, the convener of JAC, they have kick-started a different strategy to put pressure on the state and the central governments by organizing campaign at different levels. In this fresh campaign after 'Million March,' the JAC would be organising this public meeting along with the student unions of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and Osmania University (OU).

Further, the strategy also includes door-to-door awareness and signature campaign against the CAA, NRC among citizens and also to boycott the 'black law'. "It is a continuous process against the draconian laws which is in grave violation of Constitution of India. We shall continue to generate awareness amongst the citizens to boycott the process and decided to organised public meeting in this endeavour," he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mushtaq Malik said that at the recently held core committee meeting the members decided on a grand public meeting against CAA-NRC-NRP at Eidgah Bilali in Masab Tank on January 18, but due to denial of police permission, the venue of public meeting has been changed to Crystal Garden Function Hall in Mehdipatnam on the same day i.e., Saturday from 6 pm.

At this public meeting, activists and scholars from Delhi would be addressing the gathering and also the representatives of 40 organisations will also address on the occasion. He requested the citizens to offer Magrib (evening) prayer at Crystal garden, where separate arrangement will be provided for women.

The former president of Telangana Muslim JAC, which backed the Telangana movement, also said that the Committee was seeking appointment to meet Telangana State Chief Minister but there was no response. "We came to know that due to this Municipal election Chief Minister remained busy and there will be some clarity about this within next two days. Whenever we meet Chief Minister, we will raise the NRP-NRC-CAA issue," added Mushtaq Malik.