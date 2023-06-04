Jagadgurus call on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamiji said that Telangana State is a role model for the country in all fields including Agriculture and the State is flourishing with peoples of all professions including farmers are living happily and peacefully in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government.

The Chief Minister invited Jagadgurus of Kashi, Ujjain and Srisaila Peethas of Veerashaiva Panchapeeth as part of Decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations. On this occasion... Chandrashekar Sivacharya Mahaswami (Kashi), Siddalinga Sivacharya Mahaswamiji (Ujjaini) Chennasiddha Rama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswami (Srisailam) reached Pragati Bhavan on Saturday morning. Jagadgurus recited many religious verses and blessed CM KCR couple. They assured cooperation in the construction of ‘Naya Bharat” (new India) aimed at the complete development of India by KCR.

Jagadgurus also appreciated the CM for according utmost respect to Sanathana Sampradayam (Ancient Traditions) and patronizing the Sadhus (Saints). It was only Janakamaharaj who invited thousands of Sadhus and honoured them at one go. Today, CM KCR made it possible in Telangana in India. They praised KCR as “Kaliyuga Janakudu” when it comes to taking care of the saints.

KCR said that natural resources like water and electricity were available in abundance in the country. However, in 75 years of independent India, the country’s agricultural sector suffered a lot due to the negligence of the rulers at the Centre. Farmers are struggling due to lack of Irrigation facilities and electricity. It is imperative to bring a farmer welfare government in the country. Your full cooperation and blessings to build Naya Bharat is required, “CM said.